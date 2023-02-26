Trending Ngayon: 'Sydney Mardi Gras, Shoey & Harry Styles, Batang Quiapo'

Trending this week: The 45th Sydney Mardi Gras Parade back to its spiritual home on Oxford Street; British singer Harry Styles gave in to try the Australian trend 'shoey'; Filipino actress Miley Ocampo trended online as netizens applauded her performance in new Philippine television series 'Batang Quiapo'. Credit: Harry Styles' Concert video/Sydney Margi Gras (on Instagram)/ABS-CBN via Miley Ocampo (on Instagram)

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' segment every Sunday, we learn about the most 'trending topics' everyone is talking about online worldwide, as well as in Australia and the Philippines.

Key Points
  • The 45th Sydney Mardi Gras Parade is back to its spiritual home on Oxford Street as the WorldPride Festival continues.
  • British singer Harry Styles gave in to try the Australian trend 'shoey' which he considers 'one of the most disgusting traditions he has ever done'.
  • Filipino actress Miley Ocampo trended online as netizens applauded her performance in the new Philippine television series 'Batang Quiapo'.
