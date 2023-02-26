Key Points
- The 45th Sydney Mardi Gras Parade is back to its spiritual home on Oxford Street as the WorldPride Festival continues.
- British singer Harry Styles gave in to try the Australian trend 'shoey' which he considers 'one of the most disgusting traditions he has ever done'.
- Filipino actress Miley Ocampo trended online as netizens applauded her performance in the new Philippine television series 'Batang Quiapo'.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Trending Ngayon: 'Sydney Mardi Gras, Shoey & Harry Styles, Batang Quiapo'
09:13