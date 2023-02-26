Trending Ngayon: 'Sydney Mardi Gras, Shoey & Harry Styles, Batang Quiapo'

Trending this week: The 45th Sydney Mardi Gras Parade back to its spiritual home on Oxford Street; British singer Harry Styles gave in to try the Australian trend 'shoey'; Filipino actress Miley Ocampo trended online as netizens applauded her performance in new Philippine television series 'Batang Quiapo'. Credit: Harry Styles' Concert video/Sydney Margi Gras (on Instagram)/ABS-CBN via Miley Ocampo (on Instagram)