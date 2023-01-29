'Trending Ngayon': #Hottest100, Bondee, Gap the series

Highlights
- Trending in Australia, Triple J's Hottest 100 countdown; Australian DJ and music producer Flume took the top spot for 2022 Hottest 100.
- Billed as a “next-generation social app”, the internet's newest Singapore-based app, Bondee, is a trending topic for millions of Filipinos.
- GapWorldDomination is the number 1 trending subject worldwide. It talks about the 12-episode Thai romantic drama series, Gap, starring Thai-English actor Becky Armstrong and Thai actress Freen Sarocha Chankimha.