'Trending Ngayon': #Hottest100, Bondee, Gap the series

Trending Ngayon: #Hottest100, the newest social networking app, Bondee and the Thai drama series, 'Gap'. Credit: Flume (on Instagram)/Bondee official website/Idol Factory (on Instagram)

On SBS Filipino's weekly segment every Sunday, we learn about the most 'trending topics' everyone is talking about online worldwide, as well as in Australia and the Philippines. Find out in 'Ito ang Trending Ngayon'.

Highlights
  • Trending in Australia, Triple J's Hottest 100 countdown; Australian DJ and music producer Flume took the top spot for 2022 Hottest 100.
  • Billed as a “next-generation social app”, the internet's newest Singapore-based app, Bondee, is a trending topic for millions of Filipinos.
  • GapWorldDomination is the number 1 trending subject worldwide. It talks about the 12-episode Thai romantic drama series, Gap, starring Thai-English actor Becky Armstrong and Thai actress Freen Sarocha Chankimha.
