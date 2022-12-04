SBS Filipino

'Trending Ngayon': World Cup, BTS Jin and top Christmas songs

SBS Filipino

Trending ngayon: FIFA World Cup, BTS Jin and Christmas songs.jpg

'Trending ngayon': With almost 3-million combined Tweets, FIFA World Cup tops the most trending topic worldwide; in the Philippines, #HappyBirthday and #JINDAY garnered over half a million tweets as the BTS band vocalist Kim Seok-Jin celebrates his birthday today; for many Filipinos in Australia, OPM Christmas songs remain top choice. Credit: SBS/Big Hit Music from BTS (on Twitter) and SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 December 2022 at 5:40pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:32am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On SBS Filipino's newest segment every Sunday, we learn about the most 'trending topics' everyone is talking about online worldwide, as well as in Australia and the Philippines. Find out in 'Ito ang Trending Ngayon'.

Published 4 December 2022 at 5:40pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:32am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • World Cup match between Argentina and Socceroos is in this week's top 5 with a combined total of almost 2.3 million tweets, particularly relating to #ArgentinaAus, #Socceroos, #Argentina, #Messi and #FIFAWorldCup.
  • In the Philippines, #HappyBirthdayJin and #JINDAY are among the most popular tweets; 8 out of 10 topics talk about the famous BTS vocalist Kim Seok-Jin.
  • The song 'All I want for Christmas' remains number 1 topic relating to Christmas in the last 52 weeks; but for many Filipinos in Australia, OPM Christmas songs remain popular.
Hot trending topics online, are they popular too among Filipinos in Australia?

FIFA World Cup remains in top 10 trending topics this week.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mirasol Loyaga on Filipinos celebrating Christmas together.jpg

'Filipino Christmas is all about celebrating together': Singer Mirasol Loyaga

Socceroos eliminated from World Cup (left); In the Philippines, Malacañang officially kicks off the Yuletide season.

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 4 December

Mathew Leckie (L) celebrates a goal for the Socceroos

Socceroos prepare for Sunday morning’s knockout clash against Argentina

POEA-Department of Migrant Workers Philippines

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 3 December