'Trending Ngayon': World Cup, BTS Jin and top Christmas songs

Highlights
- World Cup match between Argentina and Socceroos is in this week's top 5 with a combined total of almost 2.3 million tweets, particularly relating to #ArgentinaAus, #Socceroos, #Argentina, #Messi and #FIFAWorldCup.
- In the Philippines, #HappyBirthdayJin and #JINDAY are among the most popular tweets; 8 out of 10 topics talk about the famous BTS vocalist Kim Seok-Jin.
- The song 'All I want for Christmas' remains number 1 topic relating to Christmas in the last 52 weeks; but for many Filipinos in Australia, OPM Christmas songs remain popular.
Hot trending topics online, are they popular too among Filipinos in Australia?
FIFA World Cup remains in top 10 trending topics this week.
