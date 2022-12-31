SB19, international artists with Filipino heritage are the biggest winners in music for 2022

Available in other languages

Highlights SB19's 'Bazinga' has held on the number 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart for record-breaking seven weeks.

Several international artists with Filipino heritage were big winners for this year's Grammy Awards.

Big winners include Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, H.E.R., Saweetie and Elle King.

Big winners at 2022 Grammy Awards include singer Olivia Rodrigo taking home Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song "Driver's License".





She also took home Best Pop Vocal Album for her album 'Sour'.





The Grammys is presented by Recording Academy of the United States to recognise outstanding achievements in the music industry.

