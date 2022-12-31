SBS Filipino

SB19, international artists with Filipino heritage are the biggest winners in music for 2022

SB19's Bazinga.jpg

Filipino pop band SB19 made history in early 2022 with their hit single 'Bazinga' taking the number one spot on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart for a record-breaking 7 weeks. Credit: SB19 (Facebook)

Published 31 December 2022 at 11:40pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
2022 is proof of Filipinos' passion and excellence in the field of music and performance. Filipino pop band SB19 made history as the first Filipino group to top the Billboard charts with their song 'Bazinga'.

Highlights
  • SB19's 'Bazinga' has held on the number 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart for record-breaking seven weeks.
  • Several international artists with Filipino heritage were big winners for this year's Grammy Awards.
  • Big winners include Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, H.E.R., Saweetie and Elle King.
Big winners at 2022 Grammy Awards include singer Olivia Rodrigo taking home Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song "Driver's License".

She also took home Best Pop Vocal Album for her album 'Sour'.

The Grammys is presented by Recording Academy of the United States to recognise outstanding achievements in the music industry.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
