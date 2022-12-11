SBS Filipino

'Trending Ngayon': Filipinos' inescapable Christmas parties this December

Christmas parties are 'Trending now' within the various Filipino communities in Australia. Credit: Supplied by Tootsie Aceron-Santos

Published 11 December 2022 at 3:23pm, updated 3 hours ago at 3:30pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

On SBS Filipino's newest segment every Sunday, we learn about the most 'trending topics' everyone is talking about online worldwide, as well as in Australia and the Philippines. Find out in 'Ito ang Trending Ngayon'.

Highlights
  • Worldwide and in Australia, FIFA World Cup continue to dominate online conversations as fans await the semi-final games.
  • #UAAPCDC2022 is Top 1 online in the Philippines as the National University Bulldogs reclaims the title for the UAAP Cheerdance Competition.
  • For Filipinos in Australia, December is overwhelmingly a season for Christmas parties.
Hot trending topics online, are they popular too among Filipinos in Australia?

Undeniably, Filipinos in Australia truly misses how Pinoys celebrate Christmas, with festivities and parties across the communities in Australia.
'Trending Ngayon': World Cup, BTS Jin and top Christmas songs

How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
