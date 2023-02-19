'Trending Ngayon': WorldPride, Sydney Mardi Gras, K-Pop band Enhypen, 'turon and maruya'

'Trending Ngayon': WorldPride, Sydney Mardi Gras, K-Pop band Enhypen, 'turon and maruya'

Trending Ngayon: (from top left) The Sydney Opera House was lit as the WorldPride festival was launched on February 17 and Sydney Mardi Gras parade celebrates its 45th anniversary; Philippine favourite light snack, 'turon', along with 'maruya', listed among TasteAtlas's best deep-fried desserts worldwide; K-Pop band Enhypen is trending along with other Korean pop groups. Credit: AAP / Dean Lewins, Enhypen (on Instagram)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' segment every Sunday, we learn about the most 'trending topics' everyone is talking about online worldwide, as well as in Australia and the Philippines.

Key Points
  • The K-Pop group 'Enhypen' is trending worldwide after their successful Manifesto concert and their song, Drunk-Dazed, surpassed 100 million views on Youtube.
  • In Australia, events included in the 2023 WorldPride festival and Sydney Mardi Gras celebrations are hot topics online.
  • In the Philippines, Filipinos' favourite 'turon' and 'maruya' are trending this week after being listed in TasteAtlas's 'best fried desserts worldwide'.
RELATED CONTENT

'Trending Ngayon': #Hottest100, Bondee, Gap the series

'Trending Ngayon': Shakira collab with BZRP, Tamworth Music Fest, Miss Universe 2023

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ghia son study.jpg

Seeking expert support for a child with autism: 'If I hadn't asked for help I might have gone crazy myself'

Mardi Gras Fair Day.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 19 February

philippine coast guard.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 18 February

felise and chris.jpg

Filipino artists set to serenade the Melbourne City streets with Original Pilipino Music