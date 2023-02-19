'Trending Ngayon': WorldPride, Sydney Mardi Gras, K-Pop band Enhypen, 'turon and maruya'

Key Points
- The K-Pop group 'Enhypen' is trending worldwide after their successful Manifesto concert and their song, Drunk-Dazed, surpassed 100 million views on Youtube.
- In Australia, events included in the 2023 WorldPride festival and Sydney Mardi Gras celebrations are hot topics online.
- In the Philippines, Filipinos' favourite 'turon' and 'maruya' are trending this week after being listed in TasteAtlas's 'best fried desserts worldwide'.
Trending Ngayon: Sydney WorldPride & Mardi Gras, K-Pop, Turon at Maruya
