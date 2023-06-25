Trending Ngayon: 'Plant stroller, Lato-lato toy craze, Filipinas historic journey to FIFA Women's World Cup'

Key Points
- Designed by Alice Kim, a product design graduate from Kingston University, the plant stroller is trending among plant lovers as a way to take their favourite plant out for a walk.
- Filipino football fans across the Philippines and abroad are rallying together to show support for Team Filipinas' first FIFA Women's World Cup games.
- Kids on the streets of the Philippines and on social media join the 'lato-lato' (clackers) toy craze which is very popular now in Indonesia. It was once a favourite toy in the early '70s to the '90s.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Trending Ngayon: 'Plant stroller, Lato-lato, Filipinas historic qualifiers at FIFA Women's World Cup'
06:39