Trending Ngayon: 'Plant stroller, Lato-lato toy craze, Filipinas historic journey to FIFA Women's World Cup'

Trending Ngayon: Plant stroller, Team Filipinas, 'Lato-lato'

TRENDING NGAYON: From a school project, the plant stroller is trending among plant lovers as a way to take their favourite plant out for a walk; Filipino football fans across the Philippines and abroad are rallying together to show support for Team Filipinas' first FIFA Women's World Cup games; Kids on the streets of the Philippines and on social media join the 'lato-lato' toy craze which is very popular now in Indonesia. Credit: Alice Kim (website), Philippine Women's National Football Team (Facebook), Razel Rogelio

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' this week, trending topics include the plant stroller, Team Filipinas preps up for their historic game in the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup and the 'lato-lato' toy craze.

Key Points
  • Designed by Alice Kim, a product design graduate from Kingston University, the plant stroller is trending among plant lovers as a way to take their favourite plant out for a walk.
  • Filipino football fans across the Philippines and abroad are rallying together to show support for Team Filipinas' first FIFA Women's World Cup games.
  • Kids on the streets of the Philippines and on social media join the 'lato-lato' (clackers) toy craze which is very popular now in Indonesia. It was once a favourite toy in the early '70s to the '90s.
RELATED CONTENT

Trending Ngayon: 'Facebook Reels, content creators and YouTube Shorts'

Trending Ngayon: 'Miss UniWorld 2023, FIFA Women's World Cup and Burj Khalifa'

Trending Ngayon: Philippines' Antipolo Cathedral now an international shrine; a new LDR kissing device

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pride Month in Bian, Philippines - 24 Jun 2023

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 26 June

Marine Phils.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 25 June

ULTRAS FILIPINAS DURING AFF CHAMPIONSHIP IN JULY 2022

Filipino fans show strong support for Team Filipinas in upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup

Grocery cart filled with nutritious fruits and vegetables.

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 24 June