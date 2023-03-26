Trending Ngayon: LDR robotic kissing lips; Philippines' Antipolo Cathedral now an international shrine

trending kissing robot antipolo cathedral.jpg

TRENDING: The long-distance kissing machine called 'MUA' transmits users' kiss data collected through motion sensors hidden in silicon lips; Antipolo Cathedral is now an international shrine, a first in the Philippines, as declared by Vatican. Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang; Antipolo Cathedral (on Facebook)

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' segment every Sunday, we learn about the most 'trending topics' everyone is talking about online worldwide, as well as in Australia and the Philippines.

Key Points
  • Trending worldwide: A robot kissing device called 'MUA' is invented for long-distance kissing where users' kiss data collected through motion sensors hidden in silicon lips.
  • Philippines' popular Antipolo Cathedral has officially assumed its international shrine status on March 25 as declared by the Vatican.
  • The National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage is the first international shrine in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia.
