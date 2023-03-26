Trending Ngayon: LDR robotic kissing lips; Philippines' Antipolo Cathedral now an international shrine

Key Points
- Trending worldwide: A robot kissing device called 'MUA' is invented for long-distance kissing where users' kiss data collected through motion sensors hidden in silicon lips.
- Philippines' popular Antipolo Cathedral has officially assumed its international shrine status on March 25 as declared by the Vatican.
- The National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage is the first international shrine in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Trending Ngayon: LDR Robotic kissing lips; Antipolo Cathedral now an international shrine
05:45
RELATED CONTENT
'Trending Ngayon: Maria Clara at Ibarra, best Aussie places to visit during autumn, Clean Up Australia Day'