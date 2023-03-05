'Trending Ngayon: Maria Clara at Ibarra, best Aussie places to visit during autumn, Clean Up Australia Day'

Key Points Trending in the Philippines, the TV series 'Maria Clara at Ibarra', is deemed by viewers as one of the best history-themed television shows in the country.

Best places in Australia to visit during the autumn season.

Hundred of thousands of people across Australia help clean different parts of the country on Clean Up Australia Day. Several Filipinos in Sydney took part in the annual clean up.

'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

It's been a week since the finale of the Philippine television drama fantasy series 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' aired on GMA Network, but fans can't get enough of it.





The television series is based on Dr Jose Rizal's novels Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo.





Viewers consider the show one of the best history-themed television series made in the Philippines.





Main actors include Barbie Forteza as Maria Clara "Klay" Infantes, Julie Ann San Jose as Maria Clara "Clarita" de los Santos y Alba and Dennis Trillo as Juan Crisostomo Ibarra Y Magsalin. It was directed by Zig Dulay.





The story features the young Gen-Z nursing student, Klay Infantes, who is transported to the scene of Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo.





Other actors include David Licauco ('Fidel'), Manilyn Reynes ('Narcisa'), Juancho Triviño ('Padre Bernardo Salvi'), Tirso Cruz II ('Padre Damaso Verdolagas'), Andrea Torres ('Sisa'), Juan Rodrigo ('Captain Tiago') and many more



Bright in Victoria is just one of the places to visit during autumn if you want a perfect autumn-colour photo with lots of deciduous trees between March and May. Credit: Jhaine Estorque

Places to visit during Autumn in Australia

According to Finder , the Blue Mountains in New South Wales is one of the favourites during autumn and any time of the year with its stunning waterfalls, gardens and botanical gardens.





Three hours from Sydney, Orange is where you'll see lots of greenery as well as the colours of autumn. Known as " Australia's Colour City ", Orange "is rich in local history, arts and culture, historical buildings, cultural scene and some of the best food and wine in Australia".





In Autumn, beauty and colour abounds in Armidale, NSW and the wider region.





In Victoria , its name speaks highly of what you'll see in Bright, Victoria. Beautiful valleys and mountain peaks, clean rivers and enticing walking or cycling tracks are there to enjoy.





While early autumn is harvest time in the Yarra Valley , it's also a good time to visit the first-rate wine region.





Each state and territory in Australia has its own treasured places to offer visitors, that should not be missed during the autumn season.





In South Australia, known as 'festival city', Adelaide is known for the autumn events in particular the Adelaide Fringe Festival and WOMADelaide.



WOMADelaide in Adelaide, South Australia. Credit: Grant Hancock, South Australia Tourism Commission In Queensland , one of the popular places to visit is the Southern Great Barrier Reef. Between March and May, it is the end of turtle hatching season so if you want to witness tiny turtles scramble from their nest to the sea, you can visit Lady Elliot Island, Heron Island or Mon Repos Beach.





A road trip is the best way to see beautiful picturesque Tasmania . One of the most unique experiences when visiting the state is known as the 'turning of the Fagus' where in a small of time one can witness the changing colour of the Tasmanian Deciduous tree from green to red, orange and gold leaves.





In Western Australia , Cottesloe Beach changes form in March with a temporary sculpture park for the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition.



Merle Topsi Davis. 'Sea Anomalies 3', Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe 2022. Credit: Martine Perret (through the Sculpture by the Sea)

Clean Up Australia Day

Every first weekend of March, annually, during the 'Clean Up Australia Day', thousands of people across Australia take part in cleaning the environment.



The Filipino community in Sydney worked hand-in-hand to clean the area surrounding Rizal Park in Rooty Hill, NSW this Clean Up Australia Day, March 5. Credit: Supplied by Rod Dingle From a simple idea of an 'average Australian bloke' cleaning his backyard, the Sydney Harbour, in 1989, what is now considered the "nation's largest community-based environmental event", Clean Up Australia Day was born.





For the past decade, members of the Filipino community in Sydney are taking part in the annual clean-up event.



