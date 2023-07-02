Trending Ngayon: SB19's Gento, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, Team Australia's 59 medals at Special Olympics

SB19 (on Instagram), Taylor Swift, Special Olympics Australia (on Facebook)

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' this week, Filipino boyband, SB19's 'Gento' dance craze, Taylor Swift's sold-out 'The Eras Tour' concert in Australia, and Team Australia brings home 59 medals from the recent 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Key Points
  • Filipino boyband Sb19's single, 'Gento', makes its debut at Number 8 on the World Digital Song Sales chart in June. The Gento dance craze is also trending online.
  • International singer Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert in Australian on February 2024 is now sold out.
  • Team Australia won 59 total medals - 15 gold, 21 silver, and 23 bronze - across different events at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.
