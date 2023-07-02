Trending Ngayon: SB19's Gento, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, Team Australia's 59 medals at Special Olympics

Key Points
- Filipino boyband Sb19's single, 'Gento', makes its debut at Number 8 on the World Digital Song Sales chart in June. The Gento dance craze is also trending online.
- International singer Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert in Australian on February 2024 is now sold out.
- Team Australia won 59 total medals - 15 gold, 21 silver, and 23 bronze - across different events at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Trending Ngayon: SB19's Gento, Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Team Australia's 59 medals at Special Olympics
08:45