Trending Ngayon: 'Slow Dancing, Miss Earth Australia winners, Empoy & Alessandra De Rossi'

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon', hot topics include BTS vocalist V's new music video 'Slow Dancing', winners of the 2023 Miss Earth Australia, and Philippine actors Empoy Marquez and Alessandra De Rossi.

Key Points
  • BTS vocalist V releases his debut album ‘Layover’ and a music video for ‘Slow Dancing’ is trending worldwide.
  • New South Wales' Helen Latufeku is crowned 2023 Miss Earth Australia.
  • Netizens are abuzz about former 'Kita Kita' and 'Walang KaParis' co-stars Empoy and Alessandra De Rossi as a photo of the two becomes trending online.
New South Wales' Helen Latufeku is crowned 2023 Miss Earth Australia this weekend.
Miss Earth Australia 2023 winners
Miss Earth Australia 2023 Helen Latufeku (middle) and the complete Elemental Titleholders. Credit: Miss Earth Australia/Bob Reyes
Completing the elemental titles include Patricia Sheeran as Miss Earth Charity Australia, Luna Ojacastro as Miss Earth Fire Australia, Kajol Chand as Miss Earth Water Australia and Deborah Madriaga as Miss Earth Air Australia.
