Trending Ngayon: Book Week in Australia, Philippine FAMAS Awards winners and Twitter now X

Key Points
- Twitter has changed its name to X as part of its rebranding.
- Thousands of students across Australia take part in the Book Week celebration.
- Winners of the 71st Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards are named, with Nadine Lustre taking home her second Best Actress FAMAS Award.
Trending Ngayon: Twitter to X, Book Week in Australia and FAMAS Awards
04:20
