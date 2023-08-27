Trending Ngayon: Book Week in Australia, Philippine FAMAS Awards winners and Twitter now X

Trending Ngayon Book Week FAMAS Twitter.jpg

Trending Ngayon: School kids in Australia celebrate Book Week, Filipino actress Nadine Lustre wins FAMAS Best Actress Award for her role in the thriller-suspense film 'Greed', and Twitter has changed its name to 'X' in July. Credit: Annalyn Violata, Viva Artists Agency (on Facebook), X (formerly Twitter)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon', hot topics include Twitter's name change to X, students across Australia celebrate Book Week, and the Philippine movie industry honours the FAMAS Awards winners.

Key Points
  • Twitter has changed its name to X as part of its rebranding.
  • Thousands of students across Australia take part in the Book Week celebration.
  • Winners of the 71st Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards are named, with Nadine Lustre taking home her second Best Actress FAMAS Award.
RELATED CONTENT

Trending Ngayon: FIFA Women's World Cup games, 'Barbiecore' fashion craze and World Supremacy Battlegrounds

'Trending': Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is PH's global tourism ambassador; Sydney Royal Easter Show's back

Trending Ngayon: FIFA Women's World Cup, Matildas & Filipinas, Bea Alonzo-Dominic Roque Engagement

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PHILIPPINES BASKETBALL

SBS News in Filipino, 28 August 2023

FIBA Philippines against Dominican Republic.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 27 August

International Students

SBS News in Filipino, 26 August 2023

pinoy food trip.jpg

A different kind of Pinoy food trip