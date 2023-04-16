Trending Ngayon: #SoloDate #DiningAlone and 'Japanophilia'

TRENDING solodate dining alone japanophilia.jpg

Around the world, going on a date with yourself and dining out alone are no longer taboos after the pandemic and many Filipinos are embracing this 'me time'. While in Australia, 'Japanophilia' is in as there was an increase in the number of Japanese restaurants across Melbourne and Sydney. Credit: Antonette Reyes/Ketut Subiyanto/Liam Drinan (on Pexels)

On SBS Filipino's Trending Ngayon segment, worldwide going on a #solodate and #diningalone have become fashionable. In Australia, 'Japanophilia' is in.

Key Points
  • Trending worldwide: #solodate or going out alone either to treat yourself to something nice is a trend millions of people are embracing. #solodate garnered over 233 million views on Tiktok.
  • Many restaurants, including those in the Philippines, are consciously finding ways to improve the dining experience of those who are #diningalone.
  • In Australia, 'Japanophilia' (a strong interest in Japanese culture, people and history) is evident in the increasing number of Japanese restaurants that have opened in the country.
