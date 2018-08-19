Tribute to former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan

A black ribbon adorns the portrait of UN Secretary General Kofi Annan Source: AAP
Published 20 August 2018 at 9:00am, updated 20 August 2018 at 9:03am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
World leaders have paid tribute to former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan who has died at the age of 80.
Available in other languages
