Tributes flow for Bob Hawke

Bob Hawke

Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull have paid tribute to Bob Hawke Source: AAP

Published 17 May 2019 at 10:23am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:58pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Amy Hall
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tributes are being paid to Australia's 23rd Prime Minister, Bob Hawke, who has died at his home at the age of 89. The Labor leader has been remembered as "a larrikin" who brought the nation together.

Available in other languages
