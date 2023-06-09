Struggling to meet costs? Maybe it's time to find a side hustle

Key Points
- AirTasker, the platform connecting people to casual jobs, has seen an 85 per cent increase in people looking for work, year on year.
- Food delivery service Menulog has recorded a 27 per cent jump in courier applications, in the past 12 months.
- Tuesday's 4.1 per cent interest rate increase adds almost $100 to monthly repayments for the average $600,000 dollar mortgage. That increase comes on top of 12 rises in the past year.
Struggling to meet costs? Maybe it's time find a side hustle in Filipino
04:53