Struggling to meet costs? Maybe it's time to find a side hustle

Gardening is becoming a side hustle for some (Unsplash-Sandie Clarke).jpg

Gardening is becoming a side hustle for some. Credit: Unsplash-Sandie Clarke

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Thousands of people are turning to the gig economy for a side-hustle, or a second source of income, as the cost of living continues to rise. Interest rates jumped to 4.1 per cent on Tuesday, costing the average homeowner an extra 100 dollars a month.

Key Points
  • AirTasker, the platform connecting people to casual jobs, has seen an 85 per cent increase in people looking for work, year on year.
  • Food delivery service Menulog has recorded a 27 per cent jump in courier applications, in the past 12 months.
  • Tuesday's 4.1 per cent interest rate increase adds almost $100 to monthly repayments for the average $600,000 dollar mortgage. That increase comes on top of 12 rises in the past year.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Struggling to meet costs? Maybe it's time find a side hustle in Filipino image

Struggling to meet costs? Maybe it's time find a side hustle in Filipino

04:53
Share

Latest podcast episodes

8848 2022 finishers.jpg

This Independence Day, Filipinos take on the everesting challenge

QUESTION TIME

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 9 June

DOHherbosa2 (1).jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 8 June

Silhouette of young Asian mother and cute little daughter looking at airplane through window at the airport while waiting for departure. Family travel and vacation concept

What is the process of student dependent visa application in Australia?