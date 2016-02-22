Trump, Clinton Win in Next States as Bush Bows Out

It was a less clear-cut win for leading Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on the weekend, narrowly edging out rival Bernie Sanders in the state of Nevada
Published 23 February 2016 at 9:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Andrea Nierhoff, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Donald Trump has moved closer to the Republican nomination for United States president, winning the party's South Carolina primary. Image: Democratic presidential candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Getty)
