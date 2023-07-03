‘Tuition, mortgage, travel or concert': Where should the tax refund be spent?

Anelie Grace Libalib, Ryan Manalo, Gee Magno, and Lorelie Ladiges (supplies photos).png

Filipinos in Australia Anelie Grace Libalib, Ryan Manalo, Gee Magno, and Lorelie Ladiges weigh in on their plan to spend their tax refund.

At the end of the financial year, along with filing the tax income return, comes the tax refund receipt.

Key Points
  • The tax refund received is from the taxes paid during the entire 2022-2023 financial year.
  • Filipinos in Australia have different answers regarding how they plan to spend their tax refund, including paying off the mortgage, tuition fees, shopping, and more.
  • The Australian Taxation Office also reminds individuals to stay safe from scams and ensure that the accountant or agent they seek assistance from is registered.
Tuition, mortgage o concert’: Saan planong gastusin ng mga Pinoy sa Australia ang tax refund? image

‘Tuition, mortgage, bakasyon o concert’: Saan planong gastusin ng mga Pinoy sa Australia ang tax refund?

SBS Filipino

03/07/202311:36
