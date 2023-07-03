‘Tuition, mortgage, travel or concert': Where should the tax refund be spent?

Key Points
- The tax refund received is from the taxes paid during the entire 2022-2023 financial year.
- Filipinos in Australia have different answers regarding how they plan to spend their tax refund, including paying off the mortgage, tuition fees, shopping, and more.
- The Australian Taxation Office also reminds individuals to stay safe from scams and ensure that the accountant or agent they seek assistance from is registered.
‘Tuition, mortgage, bakasyon o concert’: Saan planong gastusin ng mga Pinoy sa Australia ang tax refund?
