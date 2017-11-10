Turnbull and Shorten spar over failure to resolve dual-citizesnship fiasco

However, some are questioning the section's relevance altogether.
General view of the Australian High Court in Canberra, Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Published 10 November 2017 at 3:52pm, updated 10 November 2017 at 3:55pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten continue to question each other's commitment to resolving the dual citizenship saga, as more politicians become embroiled. Crossbencher Jacqui Lambie and Liberal M-P Jason Falinski are the latest parliamentarians to potentially fall foul of the Australian constitution's Section 44, though both deny they hold foreign citizenship.
Published 10 November 2017 at 3:52pm, updated 10 November 2017 at 3:55pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share