Turnbull attacks NZ over asylum seeker resettlement offer

Source: Refugee Action Coalition
Published 25 January 2018 at 12:48pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 12:56pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says New Zealand's offer to resettle 150 detainees in off-shore detention on Manus Island has boosted demand for people smugglers. Image: Detainees on Manus Island protest AAP
Published 25 January 2018 at 12:48pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 12:56pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share