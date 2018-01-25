SBS Filipino

Turnbull attacks NZ over asylum seeker resettlement offer

Protesters at Manus Island detention centre.

Source: Refugee Action Coalition

Published 25 January 2018 at 12:48pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 12:56pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says New Zealand's offer to resettle 150 detainees in off-shore detention on Manus Island has boosted demand for people smugglers. Image: Detainees on Manus Island protest AAP

