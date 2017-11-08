Turnbull concedes there could be yet more citizenship trouble

The news came just after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced a plan to force M-Ps to release information about themselves and their parents.
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Parliament House in Canberra, Source: AAP
Published 8 November 2017 at 4:10pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 4:13pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Prime Minister has conceded his parliamentary majority could be at risk under his planned fix for the citizenship crisis. Liberal backbencher John Alexander is seeking urgent advice on whether he's a British citizen, after he revealed there were questions over his U-K ties.
Published 8 November 2017 at 4:10pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 4:13pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share