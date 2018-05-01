SBS Filipino

Turnbull government announces $500 million in funding to protect the Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef in the Coral Sea off the coast of Queensland, Australia 704

Source: AAP

Published 1 May 2018 at 1:19pm, updated 1 May 2018 at 1:23pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Turnbull government has announced a multi-million dollar funding boost to restore the Great Barrier Reef.

Many have welcomed the announcement, saying it shows Australia's dedication to marine conservation.

But others believe more needs to be done.

 

