Turnbull Government under pressure after losing two ministers

Barnaby Joyce citizenship

Barnaby Joyce has been ruled ineligible to sit in federal parliament Source: AAP

Published 30 October 2017 at 12:42pm, updated 30 October 2017 at 12:48pm
By Tim Bennett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The government has come under fire over it's decision to allow the leader and deputy leader of the Nationals to keep their ministries while their eligibility to sit in parliament was in doubt. Image: Barnaby Joyce has been ruled ineligible to sit in federal parliament (AAP)

After last week's long awaited ruling from the high court on the fate of the so-called 'Citizenship 7' - the government's now under pressure to conduct an audit of every member of parliament's dual citizenship status.

