Turnbull Orders Review of LGBTQI Safe Schools program

At the same time, Mr Turnbull has been accused of succumbing to conservative backbenchers by commissioning a review into the operation of the $8 million Safe-Schools program.
Published 27 February 2016 at 8:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Maridel Martinez
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is facing pressure from some of his own M-Ps to withdraw Commonwealth funding from a national program designed to help students with Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Transgender-Queer-Intersex o L-G-B-T-Q-I matters. Image: From the Safe Schools website. ()
