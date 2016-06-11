SBS Filipino

Turnbull, Shorten on the prime-time hustings

Bill Shorten, left, and Malcolm Turnbull on campaign trail

Bill Shorten, left, and Malcolm Turnbull on campaign trail Source: AAP

Published 11 June 2016 at 11:06am
By Sunil Awasthi
With slightly more than three weeks to go until polling day, the election campaign has continued with competing high-profile, prime-time media performances from the two Prime Ministerial aspirants. Image: Bill Shorten, left, and Malcolm Turnbull on campaign trail (AAP)

Incumbent Malcolm Turnbull has again talked up his economic credentials, whilst the man who wants his job, Bill Shorten, took questions from undecided voters in Brisbane.

