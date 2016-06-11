Turnbull, Shorten on the prime-time hustings

Incumbent Malcolm Turnbull has again talked up his economic credentials, whilst the man who wants his job, Bill Shorten, took questions from undecided voters in Brisbane.
Bill Shorten, left, and Malcolm Turnbull on campaign trail Source: AAP
Published 11 June 2016 at 11:06am
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With slightly more than three weeks to go until polling day, the election campaign has continued with competing high-profile, prime-time media performances from the two Prime Ministerial aspirants. Image: Bill Shorten, left, and Malcolm Turnbull on campaign trail (AAP)
