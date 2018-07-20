Turning food waste into supplements, other products

Food products on display at Monash University Source: SBS
Published 20 July 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 20 July 2018 at 2:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez

Available in other languages
Turning food waste into supplements and other products has been the focus of an international symposium involving industry and academia in Melbourne. Analysts at Monash University are looking at how science and technology can help transform the growing problem of food waste.
