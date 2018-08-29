Two dead, 37 injured from Sultan Kudarat bombing

Filipino police investigators gather evidence at the site of an explosion at a night market in the town of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province, 28 August 2018 Source: AAP/EPA/JEOFFREY MAITEM
Published 29 August 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 29 August 2018 at 4:17pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two people were killed while 37 others were wounded after an improvised bomb exploded on Tuesday night, 28 August along the national highway near the town center of Isulan in Sultan Kudarat province while the villagers were celebrating a town festival.
Published 29 August 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 29 August 2018 at 4:17pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share