Two groups offers plan for dealing with housing crisis

Published 28 April 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 2:35pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Housing analysts have offered conflicting plans for how to tackle the country's housing-affordability crisis. While the groups agree more homes need to be built to drive down prices, they are split over negative gearing.

Image: The Housing Industry Associations Graham Wolfe (AAP) 

