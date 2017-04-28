Two groups offers plan for dealing with housing crisis

Image: The Housing Industry Associations Graham Wolfe (AAP)
Published 28 April 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 2:35pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Housing analysts have offered conflicting plans for how to tackle the country's housing-affordability crisis. While the groups agree more homes need to be built to drive down prices, they are split over negative gearing.
