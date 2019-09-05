SBS Filipino

Two million blossoms at Adelaide's Cherry Blossom Festival

SBS Filipino

Cherry blossoms (AAP Image/Yonhap News Agency) NO ARCHIVING, AUSTRALIA ONLY

Cherry blossoms (AAP Image/Yonhap News Agency) NO ARCHIVING, AUSTRALIA ONLY Source: YONHAP NEWS AGENCY

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2019 at 1:22pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 12:54pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For the very first time this spring, Stella Creek in Adelaide is opening the orchard for everyone to come and enjoy over two million white blossoms.

Published 5 September 2019 at 1:22pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 12:54pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom