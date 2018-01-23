SBS Filipino

Two million join Sinulog 2018

Performers in Sinulog 2018

Source: AAP Image/EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Published 23 January 2018 at 2:05pm, updated 23 January 2018 at 2:22pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visaysan region by Nick Melgar Image: Performers in Sinulog 2018 (AAP Image/EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA)

Two million attend Sinulog 2018; Cebu coordinates with US embassy on the death of seven Fil-Am who perished in an accident in Alegria, Cebu; Senator Nancy Binay to put up a milk bank in Cebu; Cebu earmarks P154 million for a Special Education Fund o SEF; a Provincial Board Member proposes ban on sales of softdrinks within 70 meter radius of a school; Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) plans to ban entry of motorcycle in the South Road Properties tunnel

