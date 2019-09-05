Two talented: Chef's love of food and music proving a perfect blend

Sunday in Canberra Head Chef Anj Sulit's heart belongs to two. Music sang to her core but then, food fed her soul.





"Singing was my first love. I thought I was going to be a singer, but then I discovered cooking and I fell in love with it," she admits.





Our tribe's vibe

Although her father's career in the Philippines allowed for the family to live comfortably, her parents wanted to give Anj and her three sisters another option in life.





"We had no specific reason to move to Australia, but we liked the county. We would always visit. My dad thought about applying just so we had another option because we were just starting our careers then." The Sulit family Source: Anj Sulit





After three years of applying to migrate to Australia, the family was state-sponsored by Canberra which meant they had to stay in the state for two years. Six years later, the family is still happily living in Canberra and, almost two years ago, they started making a name for themselves there.





On Sunday, we brunch

The Sulit family own and operate the popular Gungahlin café, Sunday in Canberra. The café serves breakfast and brunch from 7:30 am till 2:30 pm.





Sunday in Canberra's bestselling rainbow bagel. Source: Sunday in Canberra





And for Anj, what adds on to the beauty of the café is the name itself.





One of the public servants that they were able to give that Sunday vibe to was Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.





Public servants aren't the only ones frequenting the café. Sunday in Canberra has become a gathering place of sorts for locals, young families and students attending nearby universities.





"Gungahlin is the second-fastest-growing suburb in the whole of Australia so there's a lot of potential here," Anj says.





Someday it would lead me back to you

As far as potentials go, Anj and her family found that not only did the café have the makings of a favourite local hangout, it could possibly be a go-to venue for local artists to play their music.





Anj has yet to take time off from the kitchen to join the roster of musicians playing in the café; however, she is planning to find more time for her first love in the future.











Anj may have had to put singing aside for her culinary dreams, but she is grateful to have both gifts to pursue and enjoy, adding, "I am lucky and blessed that [I found myself in both food and music]."





