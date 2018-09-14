Two years later, Ford workers look at a different future

Former Ford employees Tony Anderson, left, and Henry Fuller outside old Ford factory in Geelong Source: SBS
Published 14 September 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 3:34pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
It is almost two years since the closure of Ford's car factories that came as part of the end of car manufacturing in Australia. The shutdown meant hundreds of workers employed at the company's Geelong plants in Victoria faced an uncertain future. After two years, we look back and find out how some employees are doing.
