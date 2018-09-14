SBS Filipino

Two years later, Ford workers look at a different future

SBS Filipino

two years after Ford closure in Geelong

Former Ford employees Tony Anderson, left, and Henry Fuller outside old Ford factory in Geelong Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 3:34pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It is almost two years since the closure of Ford's car factories that came as part of the end of car manufacturing in Australia. The shutdown meant hundreds of workers employed at the company's Geelong plants in Victoria faced an uncertain future. After two years, we look back and find out how some employees are doing.

Published 14 September 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 3:34pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom