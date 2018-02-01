Type-2 diabetes a threat to the often unsuspecting

And while around a million Australians are known to be living with the condition, another half-million are believed to be unaware they too, have it.
Published 1 February 2018 at 3:07pm, updated 1 February 2018 at 3:10pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Research has revealed the risk of sudden cardiac death for Australians with type-2 diabetes is twice as high as it is for the general population. Image: Testing for diabetes (AAP)
