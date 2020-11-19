Typhoon Ulysses donations: Filipino-Australians warned of donation scams

The flood has subsided, but the impacts of typhoon Ulysses in the Philippines is not over.





Typhoon victims are desperately in need of food, clothing, drinking water and other necessities.





Cyndy Paguio from Western Australia says affected Filipinos are in need of donations and help.





She explains that a 10-dollar donation will go a long way.





Beware of online scammers Source: Hazel Salas











While help is needed, Julie Ann Banatao from Cagayan Valley warns donors to be careful when it comes to giving their money especially if it provides personal details such as bank account.





To help donors, Julie Ann created a Facebook post that details legitimate and trustworthy organisations.





She adds donors need to be doubly careful to avoid being scammed and to make sure that help is delivered to the right people.





