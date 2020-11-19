SBS Filipino

Typhoon Ulysses donations: Filipino-Australians warned of donation scams

SBS Filipino

Typhoon Ulysses

An aerial survey of flooded areas affected by Typhoon Ulysses on November 12, 2020. Source: Philippines Presidential Communications Operations Office

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2020 at 2:48pm, updated 20 November 2020 at 9:50am
By Hazel Salas
Source: SBS

Several relatives and friends of those affected by typhoon Ulysses continue to call for donations but also warn people against donation scams.

Published 19 November 2020 at 2:48pm, updated 20 November 2020 at 9:50am
By Hazel Salas
Source: SBS
The flood has subsided, but the impacts of typhoon Ulysses in the Philippines is not over.

Typhoon victims are desperately in need of food, clothing, drinking water and other necessities.

Cyndy Paguio from Western Australia says affected Filipinos are in need of donations and help.

Advertisement
She explains that a 10-dollar donation will go a long way.

Beware of online scammers
Beware of online scammers Source: Hazel Salas


 

While help is needed, Julie Ann Banatao from Cagayan Valley warns donors to be careful when it comes to giving their money especially if it provides personal details such as bank account.

To help donors, Julie Ann created a Facebook post that details legitimate and trustworthy organisations.

She adds donors need to be doubly careful to avoid being scammed and to make sure that help is delivered to the right people.

Listen to  SBS Filipino  10am-11am daily

Follow us on  Facebook  for more stories

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt