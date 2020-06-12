Ube cake and ube ice cream to celebrate Freedom from Elder Abuse

Highlights
- Melbourne based Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) will host the online event
- Awareness in the Filipino community is very important, information about seniors rights will help put a stop to hurtful language and actions. A dramatization on video is also available in the Filipino language
- With purple as the colour used to represent World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Filipinos are encouraged to commemorate the day with ube cake and ube ice cream
June 15 is .
"Awareness campaign on the rights of our seniors have changed the behaviour in our community. Many seniors are now more active and staying connected in our community," says Norminda Forteza from AFCS.
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
there is no excuse for elder abuse
There is no excuse for Elder Abuse