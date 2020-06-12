Ube cake and ube ice cream to celebrate Freedom from Elder Abuse

Highlights Melbourne based Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) will host the online event

Awareness in the Filipino community is very important, information about seniors rights will help put a stop to hurtful language and actions. A dramatization on video is also available in the Filipino language

With purple as the colour used to represent World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Filipinos are encouraged to commemorate the day with ube cake and ube ice cream

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day .





"Awareness campaign on the rights of our seniors have changed the behaviour in our community. Many seniors are now more active and staying connected in our community," says Norminda Forteza from AFCS.





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





there is no excuse for elder abuse There is no excuse for Elder Abuse







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories











