SBS Filipino

Ube cake and ube ice cream to celebrate Freedom from Elder Abuse

SBS Filipino

elder abuse, seniors rights, seniors rights victoria, filipino elderly, lolo, lola

As part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, on June 12-15. the AFCS will celebrate Independence Day and Freedom from Elder Abuse Source: AFCS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2020 at 2:27pm, updated 12 June 2020 at 3:19pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipinos in Victoria will commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with an online event to spread awareness on the rights of senior citizens.

Published 12 June 2020 at 2:27pm, updated 12 June 2020 at 3:19pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Melbourne based Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) will host the online event
  • Awareness in the Filipino community is very important, information about seniors rights will help put a stop to hurtful language and actions. A dramatization on video is also available in the Filipino language
  • With purple as the colour used to represent World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Filipinos are encouraged to commemorate the day with ube cake and ube ice cream
"Awareness campaign on the rights of our seniors have changed the behaviour in our community. Many seniors are now more active and staying connected in our community," says Norminda Forteza from AFCS.

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

there is no excuse for elder abuse

There is no excuse for Elder Abuse



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom