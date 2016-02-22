SBS Filipino

UK and EU Leaders Agree on Last-Minute Deal to Try Stop "Brexit"

Brexit Prime Minister David Cameron

British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves after a final press conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. Source: AAP

Published 22 February 2016 at 12:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Andrea Nierhoff, Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Members of the European Union have come to an agreement over conditions designed to entice Britain to stay in the 28-nation bloc. Image: British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves after a final press conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) (AAP)

UK Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to call a referendum on the membership in June.

 

 

