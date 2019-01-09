SBS Filipino

UK continues planning for "no-deal" Brexit

Brexit deal

Trucks take part in a no-deal Brexit trial at the Port of Dover Source: AAP

Published 9 January 2019 at 11:12am, updated 9 January 2019 at 11:15am
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

British Prime Minister Theresa May has just one week to try and convince MPs to back her Brexit deal, with the rescheduled parliamentary vote to be held on the 15th of January. If the withdrawal agreement is rejected, the likelihood of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit increases, but preparations for such a situation aren’t going particularly smoothly.

