UK, Philippines, Australia push for rules-based international system

Amanda Gorely

Source: Escalante

Published 23 August 2018 at 2:54pm, updated 23 August 2018 at 3:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The United Kingdom, Australia and the Philippines have agreed to push for rules-based international system in a forum in Manila. Image: Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely delivers her message in the forum (Shirley Escalante)

Australian ambassador  to the Philippines Amanda Gorely says  this is the key to peace, security and development, but she hastens to add this is difficult to achieve, particularly on the territorial dispute in South China Sea which she considers a serious challenge in implementing  international law.

 

