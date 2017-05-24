UK terror threat level increased to critical

Image: People gather for a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester (AAP)
Published 24 May 2017 at 12:51pm, updated 24 May 2017 at 2:47pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Britain's security threat level has been increased to the highest level, critical, following the bombing at Manchester city's stadium that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured almost 60 others The announcement came just hours after thousands of people gathered in Manchester's city centre for a vigil.
