UK vaccine approval does not mean faster approval in Australia

highlights
- Health Minister Greg Hunt has revealed as a cross-party show of confidence when it's approved, political leaders from both sides could be the guinea pigs.
- The British decision to roll out the Pfizer vaccine from next week will give authorities here valuable information about just how effective it is.
- Therapeutic Goods Administration is assessing vaccine submissions from three companies.
The Health Minister says an initial March 2021 roll-out is likely
