UK vaccine approval does not mean faster approval in Australia

Health Minister Greg Hunt has revealed as a cross-party show of confidence when it's approved, political leaders from both sides could be the guinea pigs.

The British decision to roll out the Pfizer vaccine from next week will give authorities here valuable information about just how effective it is.

Therapeutic Goods Administration is assessing vaccine submissions from three companies.

The Health Minister says an initial March 2021 roll-out is likely











