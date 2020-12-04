SBS Filipino

UK vaccine approval does not mean faster approval in Australia

COVID-19 clinical trial participants undertake Phase 1 dosing with Nucleus Network

Clinical trial participants are given a coronavirus vaccine in Melbourne, Australia Source: AAP

Published 4 December 2020 at 3:23pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Australia's medicines regulator won't be rushed into approving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, despite the shot being given safety clearance in Britain.

highlights
  • Health Minister Greg Hunt has revealed as a cross-party show of confidence when it's approved, political leaders from both sides could be the guinea pigs.
  • The British decision to roll out the Pfizer vaccine from next week will give authorities here valuable information about just how effective it is.
  • Therapeutic Goods Administration is assessing vaccine submissions from three companies.
The Health Minister says an initial March 2021 roll-out is likely

 

