UK weighs options after Iran's tit-for-tat seizure of oil tanker

Iranian Revolutionary guard boat moves around British oil tanker

Iranian Revolutionary guard boat moves around British oil tanker Source: AAP

Published 23 July 2019 at 1:47pm, updated 23 July 2019 at 3:22pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The British government is weighing up its options after the Iranian military boarded and seized a British tanker last week. Iran's foreign minister has accused the United States of trying to drag Britain into a quagmire over a tanker crisis in the Gulf.

