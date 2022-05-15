Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest 2022; Australia's Sheldon Riley finishes at 15th place

Listen to the audio





LISTEN TO Ukraine panalo sa Eurovision Song Contest 2022 SBS Filipino 15/05/2022 04:45 Play





The Ukrainian band took the most number of public votes and won with 631 total points.





Advertisement

United Kingdom took second place with 466 points while Spain was third with 459 points.





Australia's Sheldon Riley finished on 15th place with his emotional ballad "Not the same". He earned a total of 125 votes.



