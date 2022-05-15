SBS Filipino

Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest 2022; Australia's Sheldon Riley finishes at 15th place

Eurovision 2022

Ukraine has won this year's Eurovision Song Contest with folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra winning for their song 'Stefania'. Source: SBS Eurovision on Twitter

Published 15 May 2022 at 12:39pm, updated 15 May 2022 at 12:44pm
By Annalyn Violata
Ukraine took this year's Eurovision Song Contest title for Kalush Orchestra's 'Stefania'.

Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest 2022; Australia's Sheldon Riley finishes at 15th place image

Ukraine panalo sa Eurovision Song Contest 2022

15/05/202204:45


The Ukrainian band took the most number of public votes and won with 631 total points.

United Kingdom took second place with 466 points while Spain was third with 459 points.

Australia's Sheldon Riley finished on 15th place with his emotional ballad "Not the same". He earned a total of 125 votes.

Catch the prime-time broadcast of the show tonight at 8:30pm AEST on SBS and at SBS On Demand. There will also be a replay of the Grand Final tomorrow (Monday 15 May from noon) on SBS VICELAND.

