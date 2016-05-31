UN fears at least 700 drowned in Mediterranean over past three days

The UNHCR believes as many as 15,000 asylum-seekers and migrants have tried to make the perilous central Mediterranean crossing in a week.
Published 31 May 2016 at 11:36am
By Gareth Boreham
The United Nations refugee agency fears at least 700 people have drowned over the past few days in a series of shipwrecks off the Libyan coast. Image: Over 700 migrants are feared dead in three Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks south of Italy in the last few days (AAP)
