UN fears at least 700 drowned in Mediterranean over past three days

site_197_Filipino_500862.JPG

Published 31 May 2016 at 11:36am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
The United Nations refugee agency fears at least 700 people have drowned over the past few days in a series of shipwrecks off the Libyan coast. Image: Over 700 migrants are feared dead in three Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks south of Italy in the last few days (AAP)

The UNHCR believes as many as 15,000 asylum-seekers and migrants have tried to make the perilous central Mediterranean crossing in a week.

 





