UN finds racism against Indigenous Australians deeply disturbing

.Image: The UN's Victoria Tauli-Corpuz (AAP)
Published 5 April 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 5 April 2017 at 4:32pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A senior United Nations official has described the level of racism against Indigenous Australians as deeply disturbing after a recent visit to the country to inspect their treatment. UN special rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz says Australia needs a more comprehensive human-rights framework to protect the rights of Indigenous people
