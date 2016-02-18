SBS Filipino

UN Mourns Death of Boutros-Ghali

Published 18 February 2016 at 11:06am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Santilla Chingaipe, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Former United Nations secretary-general Boutros Boutros-Ghali has died aged 93. Image: Boutros Boutros-Ghali (AAP)

Boutros-Ghali, from Egypt, served as U-N chief for only one term but was the first African to head the world body

 

As this report shows, he was also one of the most controversial figures in U-N history.

 





