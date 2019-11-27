SBS Filipino

UN says war-related sexual violence is 'history's greatest silence'

SBS Filipino

UN Chef de Cabinet Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti

UN Chef de Cabinet Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti Source: United Nations

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2019 at 4:45pm, updated 28 November 2019 at 12:27pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United Nations says violence against women and girls is among the most widespread and devastating human rights violations in the world. The declaration came as the United Nations describes war-related sexual violence as "history's greatest silence."

Published 27 November 2019 at 4:45pm, updated 28 November 2019 at 12:27pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom