Understanding the Filipino 'tita' culture

Titas of Manila, Filipino culture, kinship, imagined communties

'"Tita" is a coming of age term, it represents authority, an empowered and independent Filipina' says Laurence Castillo, Humanities Lecturer, UPLB. Source: Getty Images/Joy Sale

Growing up, the 'Tita' plays an important role in every Filipino's life.

Social media witnessed how our 'Titas' have evolved.

Highlights

  • The term 'Tita' reflects the individual's social status.
  • From being a conservative elder, the  'Tita' has evolved to a more vocal and liberal with their views and advice.
  • The modern day  'Tita' is social media savvy.
 'The Tita mentality has always been a part of the Filipino culture. However, it became a phenomenon through social media and as a result created an imagined community'  Laurence Castillo, Lecturer, Humanities Department, UPLB.
