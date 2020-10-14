Understanding the Filipino 'tita' culture

Social media witnessed how our 'Titas' have evolved.





Highlights





The term 'Tita' reflects the individual's social status.

From being a conservative elder, the 'Tita' has evolved to a more vocal and liberal with their views and advice.

The modern day 'Tita' is social media savvy.

'The Tita mentality has always been a part of the Filipino culture. However, it became a phenomenon through social media and as a result created an imagined community ' Laurence Castillo, Lecturer, Humanities Department, UPLB. ALSO LISTEN TO

