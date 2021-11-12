Unemployment surges in Australia

Highlights A study by the Australian Council of Social Service, has found long term unemployment is at crisis levels.

Australian Council of Social Service Chief Executive Cassandra Goldie says 826,000 people have been on JobSeeker for more than a year.

The Australian Council of Social Service has called for employment policies that keep unemployment consistently below 4-per cent.

The government is optimistic, saying the figures were collected during lockdown and the economy has turned the corner.











