Unemployment surges in Australia

Ashlie Stevenson wants to work full time but with JobSeeker, she'll be taxed up to 50 cents for every dollar earned if she exceeds the allowable hours. Source: SBS

Published 12 November 2021 at 4:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Dijana Damjanovic, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Maridel Martinez
There has been a surge in unemployment in Australia.

Highlights
  • A study by the Australian Council of Social Service, has found long term unemployment is at crisis levels.
  • Australian Council of Social Service Chief Executive Cassandra Goldie says 826,000 people have been on JobSeeker for more than a year.
  • The Australian Council of Social Service has called for employment policies that keep unemployment consistently below 4-per cent.
The government is optimistic, saying the figures were collected during lockdown and the economy has turned the corner.

 

