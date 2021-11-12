Unemployment surges in Australia

Highlights
- A study by the Australian Council of Social Service, has found long term unemployment is at crisis levels.
- Australian Council of Social Service Chief Executive Cassandra Goldie says 826,000 people have been on JobSeeker for more than a year.
- The Australian Council of Social Service has called for employment policies that keep unemployment consistently below 4-per cent.
The government is optimistic, saying the figures were collected during lockdown and the economy has turned the corner.
