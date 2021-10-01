SBS Filipino

Help and support for Filipino jobseekers in Victoria

A third of Australian businesses experiencing challenges with finding staff

Source: Getty Images/Peter Dazeley

Published 1 October 2021 at 4:52pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:59pm
By Maridel Martinez
Help and support is available for Filipinos living in Victoria and are currently seeking employment opportunities

Support is tailored to the jobseeker's skills and needs and will have access to one-on-one assistance from a Filipino worker

Highlights 

  • Opportunities for employment with local organizations are available to applicants 
  • Assistance is given in preparing resume, selection criteria and preparation for job interviews
  • The service is free
 "The support and guidance we extend to our clients continue even after employment, we continue our service for as long as they need us" Arnel Nacor, 
Australian Multicultural Community Services 


 

