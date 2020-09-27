Uni clubs collaborate for an online show to promote Filipino talent and culture

Highlights Two university clubs in Australia and UK are bringing an online event for the community

The show aims to create and promote cultural and social relationships

The clubs want to unite and entertain people this pandemic

According to FAM's events coordinator CJ Santos, the show aims to create and promote cultural and social relationships between students of Filipino background and those who simply hold an interest in the Filipino culture.





"This event started with a massive brainstorming session. We really wanted something that could connect the two of us together more and bring about a sense of community and connection despite being so far away. A talent showcase came into mind because performing is something that is inherently embedded in the Filipino culture."





The new club believes that the event will not only showcase talents and support performers, but will also unite the community especially in this time of COVID-19 crisis.





"We had two main goals in mind. One is to showcase talents and Filipino culture but another being to entertain people this pandemic. With our current climate not being able to leave the house often, I think an event like this is important to not feel isolated and alone and bring the community closer together," he adds. The Filipino Association of Monash (FAM) and Bangor University Filipino Society are collaborating to bring an online event Source: FAM/Angel Cuerpo Mr Santos admits that the time difference was a challenge in putting up the event.





"A lot of our struggles came from the fact that we are working with Bangor all the way from UK. Working out with the time difference was a challenge. Trying to find time for meeting was hard."





The group hopes to showcase numerous amount of talents ranging from musical acts such as singing, dancing, acapella, comedy, gymnastics and magic, and they are also opening the show to anyone interested in sharing their talent.





"We welcome any act that can showcase the talent we have within the community and we are opening this up to both countries.This is not limited to just within uni. So anyone from Australia or Wales are welcome to join."





The online show will be livestreaming on Facebook this 3rd of October .





